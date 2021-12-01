Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 134,366 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of BrightView worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 730,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BV stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

