Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 32,759 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

ONTF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ON24 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in ON24 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.