Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 481,120 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,408,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,802,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

