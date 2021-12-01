Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,849.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,865.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,724.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

