Goodwin Daniel L Has $2.20 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

