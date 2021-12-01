Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 200 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.