Goodwin Daniel L Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.