Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Up 6.3%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 25,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,991,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 744,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 675,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,183,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

