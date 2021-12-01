Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The company has a market capitalization of £400.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.53. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

