Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 85 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

