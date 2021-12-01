Gradient Investments LLC Has $567,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $376,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

