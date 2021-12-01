Gradient Investments LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

