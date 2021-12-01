Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

