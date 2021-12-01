Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,602,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

