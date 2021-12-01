Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

