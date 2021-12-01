Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

GPK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 12,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

