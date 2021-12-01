Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

