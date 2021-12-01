Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

BOND opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29.

