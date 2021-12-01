Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

