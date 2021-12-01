Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

