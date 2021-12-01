Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,080. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

