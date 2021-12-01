Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,722,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 190.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

