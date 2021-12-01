Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113,680 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,680 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastman Kodak worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

