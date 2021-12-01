GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) vs. OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenVision Acquisition and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -56.18% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GreenVision Acquisition.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats GreenVision Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

