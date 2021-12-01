Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

