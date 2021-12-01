Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,520.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.24 or 0.08093348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.00369675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.44 or 0.00998692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00083879 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00408368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.38 or 0.00403930 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,433,380 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

