Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of OMAB opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.