Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,183,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 4,807,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

