G&S Capital LLC Purchases 347 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

