G&S Capital LLC Sells 9,492 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,905. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

