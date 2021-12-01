G&S Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

HUBS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $804.68. 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

