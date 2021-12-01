Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,912 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical volume of 3,474 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 39,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

