Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($136.36) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.20 ($178.64).

The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of €199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.25. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1-year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

