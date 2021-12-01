Harbor Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $106.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.