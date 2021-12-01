Harbor Group Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

