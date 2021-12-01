Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.80. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

