Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $122.85 or 0.00214891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 673,740 coins and its circulating supply is 650,408 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.