Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,241.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.90. 9,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

