HashNet BitEco (HNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,229.68

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $16,229.68 and $455.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00244306 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

