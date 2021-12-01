Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Haynes International stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Haynes International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 58.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

