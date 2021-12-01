Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

