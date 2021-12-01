Head to Head Analysis: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.82%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.58%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Jasper Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 60.53 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.79 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98%

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Jasper Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

