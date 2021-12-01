Head to Head Survey: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.84%. EQT has a consensus target price of $26.77, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than EQT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.37 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -18.51 EQT $3.06 billion 2.40 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.20

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Summary

Enerplus beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

