Head to Head Survey: Yunji (YJ) vs. Its Competitors

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yunji to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

This table compares Yunji and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.13 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -8.93

Yunji’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yunji and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Yunji’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yunji competitors beat Yunji on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

