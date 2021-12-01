HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $51.70

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.70, but opened at $54.09. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 3,451 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

