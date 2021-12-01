HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.01

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 4487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,468.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

