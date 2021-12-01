Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.86 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

