Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 188 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.