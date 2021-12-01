Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00206548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003340 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.32 or 0.00637246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068437 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.