Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Price Target Cut to $1.56 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from $1.87 to $1.56 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Successfully Diversifying Outside China” and dated November 23, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.